Ambala Shooting: Youth Dead, Another Injured as Gunman Opens Fire

A youth was tragically killed and another injured when a yet-to-be-identified gunman opened fire from a motorcycle in Ambala, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Khaira-Amipur turn in Naggal area near Ambala City. The gunman attacked three individuals on another motorbike, fatally wounding 23-year-old Gurpreet of Danipur village. Gurpreet, who was riding pillion, was hit by two bullets and died after falling from the motorcycle.

Another youth, Gurjant, sitting between the other two, suffered a bullet wound in his back and also fell from the bike. He was swiftly transported to the local civil hospital and later referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh for advanced treatment. The attacker fled the scene after the shooting, and ACP Shrishti Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered as the police hunt for the suspect.

