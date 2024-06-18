Left Menu

Ambala Shooting: Youth Dead, Another Injured as Gunman Opens Fire

A youth was killed and another injured in Ambala after an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle opened fire at them. The assailant targeted three people on another bike, hitting 23-year-old Gurpreet fatally and wounding Gurjant. Police are actively searching for the attacker.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:10 IST
Ambala Shooting: Youth Dead, Another Injured as Gunman Opens Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was tragically killed and another injured when a yet-to-be-identified gunman opened fire from a motorcycle in Ambala, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Khaira-Amipur turn in Naggal area near Ambala City. The gunman attacked three individuals on another motorbike, fatally wounding 23-year-old Gurpreet of Danipur village. Gurpreet, who was riding pillion, was hit by two bullets and died after falling from the motorcycle.

Another youth, Gurjant, sitting between the other two, suffered a bullet wound in his back and also fell from the bike. He was swiftly transported to the local civil hospital and later referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh for advanced treatment. The attacker fled the scene after the shooting, and ACP Shrishti Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered as the police hunt for the suspect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024