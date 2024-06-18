Rajasthan Youth Arrested for Threatening Salman Khan to Boost YouTube Viewership

A Rajasthan man, 25-year-old Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, is in police custody for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a YouTube video, which also mentioned the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai police's crime branch detained Gujar from Bundi town following the alarming content of his video, purportedly aimed at boosting online viewership.

Authorities arrested Gujar on charges of criminal intimidation and under the Information Technology Act. He appeared in a Mumbai court on Tuesday, which extended his police custody by three days. An investigation at the South Cyber Police Station revealed no legitimate connections between Gujar and the Bishnoi gang or the Goldy Brar syndicate.

The video in question, titled 'Arre Chhodo Yaar,' was flagged by individuals close to Khan, prompting the police investigation. Officials discovered that Gujar, a college student from Rajasthan, operated 19 email addresses, some linked to his YouTube channel, which has since been blocked. His mobile phone is also under scrutiny, yet no incriminating evidence has surfaced.

