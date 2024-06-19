U.S. Military Neutralizes Houthi Drone Threat in Yemen
The U.S. military announced it had destroyed eight Houthi drones in Yemen and another over the Gulf of Aden within the last 24 hours. U.S. Central Command confirmed on social media platform X that no injuries or damages were reported to U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels during the incident.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 03:39 IST
The U.S. military said on Tuesday it had destroyed eight Houthi drones in Yemen and one over the Gulf of Aden in the past 24 hours.
U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X that there were no injuries or damage reported to U.S., coalition or merchant vessels in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Public Safety Initiatives and the Internet of Things
IAEA Chief Addresses Zaporizhzhya NPP Attack and Nuclear Safety Challenges
Election Day Memes: Social Media Laugh Riot Amid Dramatic Lok Sabha Results
EASA and FAA Strengthen Safety Oversight on Airbus and Boeing
Boeing CEO Vows Transparency Amid Safety Challenges