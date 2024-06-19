U.S. Soldier Sentenced in Russia for Theft and Threats
A U.S. soldier detained in Vladivostok for theft and threats to kill his girlfriend was sentenced to three years and nine months in a Russian penal colony. His defense lawyer confirmed plans to appeal the sentencing, according to Russia's RIA state news agency.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:15 IST
A U.S. soldier who has been detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of theft and threats to kill his girlfriend was sentenced to three years and nine months in a Russian penal colony, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.
Russia's RIA state news agency reported that his defence lawyer said they will appeal the sentencing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defamation case: Court reserves for July 1 order on sentencing against Medha Patkar
Alvin Bragg to Testify Before Congress Amid Trump Sentencing Controversy
Delhi High Court Rules Against Concurrent Sentencing in ISIS Conspiracy Case
Hunter Biden’s Legal Woes: Sentencing and Appeal Expectations
High-Profile Testimonies: Bragg and Colangelo to Appear Before Judiciary Committee Post-Trump Sentencing