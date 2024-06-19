Philippines Advances Efforts to End Workplace Violence with ILO Convention Implementation

The Philippines has made significant strides towards ending violence and harassment in the workplace, as key stakeholders and partners gathered in Manila to ensure the effective implementation of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 (C190). This landmark event focused on post-ratification actions to uphold the first international treaty recognizing everyone's right to dignity and respect at work. The Philippines became the first Asian country to ratify C190 in February this year.

Organized in collaboration with the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO), the event held on 18 June 2024, provided a platform for dialogue on the roles and responsibilities of government, workers, and employers in implementing C190.

“Everyone deserves respect at work. This event is a significant step and response to an urgent call to end and prevent violence and harassment in the workplace, which affects millions of people globally,” stated Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines.

C190 extends protections to all employees and persons connected to the workplace, regardless of their contractual status. This includes interns, volunteers, trainees, jobseekers, job applicants, and individuals exercising employer duties. The convention covers all sectors—private or public, formal or informal economy, and both urban and rural areas.

Recognizing that violence and harassment can occur beyond traditional workplaces, C190 also addresses various settings, including technology, work-related trips, communications, and commuting.

The event featured interactive sessions, such as forum theatre, exercises, and role plays, which delved into the root causes, impacts, and vulnerability factors of workplace violence and harassment. These activities fostered empathy and understanding, promoting effective prevention and intervention strategies.

Participants also engaged with real-world case studies and hands-on exercises that illustrated the principles of C190 in the Philippine context. The event highlighted good practices from the Asia Pacific region, showcasing effective strategies for creating safer and more respectful workplaces.

Almost 60 officials from government, workers' and employers' organizations, UN agencies, international financial institutions, development partners, embassies, and civil society organizations from the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Network participated in-person and virtually.

The event was co-organized by the ILO Rural Sectors Project, supported by the United States Department of Labor (US DOL) as part of the Safety + Health for All Flagship Programme, and the Trade for Decent Work Project funded by the European Union (EU).

A follow-up training with changemakers from government, workers' and employers' organizations is planned to develop roadmaps for safer and more respectful workplaces in the Philippines. These roadmaps will adopt an inclusive, integrated, and gender-responsive approach, aligning with C190 implementation efforts.