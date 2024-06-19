Left Menu

Tragic Explosions Rock Chad's Capital, Claiming Lives

A series of explosions at a military ammunition depot in N'Djamena, Chad, caused multiple fatalities and substantial damage. The situation is now under control, but the root cause remains unclear. Authorities are investigating, and residents are urged to stay calm while aid is dispatched.

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Tragedy struck Chad's capital, N'Djamena, as a series of explosions late Tuesday rocked a military ammunition depot, leading to multiple fatalities and injuring several others. Authorities and witnesses reported a frantic effort to control the fires and treat the wounded.

The explosions lit up the night sky, enveloping the area in thick smoke. President Mahamat Deby Itno offered condolences on Facebook, expressing sorrow for the victims and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and an investigation has been launched. Local media reported that the blasts lasted over 30 minutes, with artillery scattered by the explosive force.

Governor spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah assured that the situation is now under control and called for calm among residents. Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area to gather scattered artillery shells.

Resident Allamine Moussa appealed for urgent government aid as the community mourns numerous deaths. This incident comes amidst Chad's ongoing political instability, underscoring the country's fragile state despite its strategic importance in the Sahel region.

