Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Summoned by ED in Ration Distribution Scam

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its city office on Wednesday, as part of the investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer disclosed.

The ED officer stated, 'We have a few questions for the actress and will verify other details, especially transactions made through her bank accounts. We need to ascertain the source and destination of these transactions.'

The central probe agency had initially summoned the actress on June 5. However, Sengupta, who was in the USA at that time, asked for a new date. Notably, she was also questioned by the ED in 2019 concerning the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

