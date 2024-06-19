Left Menu

Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Summoned by ED in Ration Distribution Scam

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning regarding the multi-crore ration distribution scam. She was asked to provide specific documents related to her bank transactions. Sengupta had previously requested a new date after being abroad during the initial summons.

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its city office on Wednesday, as part of the investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer disclosed.

The ED officer stated, 'We have a few questions for the actress and will verify other details, especially transactions made through her bank accounts. We need to ascertain the source and destination of these transactions.'

The central probe agency had initially summoned the actress on June 5. However, Sengupta, who was in the USA at that time, asked for a new date. Notably, she was also questioned by the ED in 2019 concerning the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

