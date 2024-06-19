US House Committee Backs Tibetan Self-Determination Amidst CCP Defiance

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul on Wednesday underscored the Tibetan people's inherent right to self-determination, highlighting their unique culture and religion.

Leading a defiant US Congressional delegation to Dharamsala, McCaul met the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in a show of support against Chinese Communist Party (CCP) pressures.

Speaking at a facilitation event organized by the Central Tibetan Administration, McCaul lauded the Dalai Lama's continued advocacy for tolerance and peace, despite years of violence and displacement by the CCP.

McCaul declared, "The Tibetan people possess a distinct religion, culture, and historic identity and should have a say in their future. That is why we are here in defiance of CCP warnings."

He revealed that the CCP had sent a letter warning the delegation not to visit, reiterating their false claim that Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century. Yet, the delegation remained undeterred.

The timing of the visit coincides with the recent passage of the Resolve Tibet Bill by the US House of Representatives and Congress, further affirming Tibet's right to self-determination.

The delegation, including former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representatives Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern, and Ami Bera, engaged with the Dalai Lama in in-depth discussions.

McCaul hoped that one day the Dalai Lama and his people could return to Tibet in peace, stressing that the CCP could never take away Tibetan culture and spirit.

With a hopeful message of global harmony, the Dalai Lama emphasized the shared humanity and collective responsibility for world peace and happiness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)