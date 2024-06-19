Arrest in Thane: Man Nabbed with Firearm and Live Cartridges
A 25-year-old man, Ankush Kesarwani, was arrested in Thane district for possessing a firearm and six live cartridges. Police seized two mobile phones valued at Rs 1 lakh during the patrolling near a bar. A case was registered under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.
In a recent incident in Thane district, police arrested a 25-year-old man named Ankush Kesarwani for alleged possession of a firearm and six live cartridges. The arrest occurred in Golavli village on Wednesday.
The authorities also seized two mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh from Kesarwani during routine patrolling near a bar on Kalyan Shil road in the early hours, according to an official statement.
A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. A prohibitory order was already in force, banning the possession of weapons, the police official added.
