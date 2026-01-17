Major Drug Bust in Kullu: Police Arrest Trio in Heroin Haul

Kullu authorities in Himachal Pradesh have apprehended three people, targeting drug trafficking networks in separate operations. Among those arrested are a couple, Sangat Ram and Dimple, from whom police seized 303 grams of 'chitta' after a raid in Manali.

The local superintendent of police, Madan Lal, confirmed that a case is registered under the NDPS Act and an investigation is in progress. Lal revealed plans to establish a Special Investigation Team for extending the crackdown on other possible suspects linked to this illegal trade.

In another incident, Amit Gupta of Punjab was detained with 61.44 grams of 'chitta' in Bhuntar, Kullu district. This highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies in addressing the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)