Kolkata Businessman's Arrest: $2,600 Crore Bank-Fraud Scheme Exposed
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kolkata businessman Pratyush Kumar Sureka in connection with a money-laundering case tied to a Rs 2,600 crore bank-loan fraud. Involving Shree Ganesh Jewellery House, the fraud diverted loan funds into solar projects. Sureka was apprehended at Kolkata airport, attempting to flee to Thailand.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a notable arrest in Kolkata, apprehending businessman Pratyush Kumar Sureka on charges linked to a substantial money-laundering scheme.
This case, involving over Rs 2,600 crore, stems from alleged fraudulent activities by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited, which is accused of defrauding a banking consortium comprised of 25 financial institutions.
Key findings allege misuse of loan funds intended for jewellery operations, redirecting them to solar-power ventures. Sureka, the alleged mastermind, was intercepted at the airport just before fleeing to Thailand.
