Kolkata Businessman's Arrest: $2,600 Crore Bank-Fraud Scheme Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kolkata businessman Pratyush Kumar Sureka in connection with a money-laundering case tied to a Rs 2,600 crore bank-loan fraud. Involving Shree Ganesh Jewellery House, the fraud diverted loan funds into solar projects. Sureka was apprehended at Kolkata airport, attempting to flee to Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:03 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a notable arrest in Kolkata, apprehending businessman Pratyush Kumar Sureka on charges linked to a substantial money-laundering scheme.

This case, involving over Rs 2,600 crore, stems from alleged fraudulent activities by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited, which is accused of defrauding a banking consortium comprised of 25 financial institutions.

Key findings allege misuse of loan funds intended for jewellery operations, redirecting them to solar-power ventures. Sureka, the alleged mastermind, was intercepted at the airport just before fleeing to Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

