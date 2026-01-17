Kolkata Businessman's Arrest: $2,600 Crore Bank-Fraud Scheme Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a notable arrest in Kolkata, apprehending businessman Pratyush Kumar Sureka on charges linked to a substantial money-laundering scheme.

This case, involving over Rs 2,600 crore, stems from alleged fraudulent activities by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited, which is accused of defrauding a banking consortium comprised of 25 financial institutions.

Key findings allege misuse of loan funds intended for jewellery operations, redirecting them to solar-power ventures. Sureka, the alleged mastermind, was intercepted at the airport just before fleeing to Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)