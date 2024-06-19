Kejriwal Faces Serious Bribery Allegations in Excise Scam: ED

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of demanding a Rs 100 crore bribe for his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Enforcement Directorate revealed on Wednesday while opposing his bail application in a money laundering case connected to an alleged excise scam.

The central investigative agency emphasized that if the AAP, now named as an accused in the case, is found guilty of the crime, its leader Kejriwal would also be held responsible.

Kejriwal's counsel contested the ED's accusation, arguing that the allegations were based solely on the statements of individuals who had confessed to their own guilt in exchange for bail and pardon, thereby questioning the credibility of the prosecution's case.

