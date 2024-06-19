Left Menu

Kejriwal Faces Serious Bribery Allegations in Excise Scam: ED

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal allegedly demanded a Rs 100 crore bribe for his party, according to the Enforcement Directorate, which opposed his bail in a money laundering case tied to the excise scam. As the Aam Aadmi Party is implicated, Kejriwal may be held accountable, stated the ED.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:17 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of demanding a Rs 100 crore bribe for his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Enforcement Directorate revealed on Wednesday while opposing his bail application in a money laundering case connected to an alleged excise scam.

The central investigative agency emphasized that if the AAP, now named as an accused in the case, is found guilty of the crime, its leader Kejriwal would also be held responsible.

Kejriwal's counsel contested the ED's accusation, arguing that the allegations were based solely on the statements of individuals who had confessed to their own guilt in exchange for bail and pardon, thereby questioning the credibility of the prosecution's case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

