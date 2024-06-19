Gulf Tragedy: Migrant Workers' Families to Receive Compensation Amid Detentions

Three Indians, four Egyptians, and a Kuwaiti national have been detained concerning a devastating fire that tragically claimed 50 lives, including 46 Indians, in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The massive fire, which erupted in a six-storey building in Mangaf on July 12, was triggered by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor. The building primarily housed 196 migrant workers, mostly from India.

The Public Prosecution has ordered a two-week detention for the individuals involved in connection with the Al-Mangaf building fire case, as reported by the Arab Times. The defendants are facing charges of manslaughter and negligence.

Following directives from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the families of the victims will receive compensation of $15,000 each, equivalent to Rs 12.5 lakh. These payments will be processed and delivered to the victims' respective embassies.

Among the deceased, 46 were Indians, and three were Filipinos, while the identity of one victim remains unknown. The embassies are responsible for ensuring the speedy and efficient distribution of funds to the affected families.

Kuwait's public prosecutor has commenced an investigation into the incident to uncover the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to this deadly event, as announced on the social media platform X.

