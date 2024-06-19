Left Menu

Gulf Tragedy: Migrant Workers' Families to Receive Compensation Amid Detentions

Three Indians, four Egyptians, and a Kuwaiti have been detained regarding a fire in Kuwait that killed 50 people, mostly Indians. The fire at a building housing migrant workers was caused by an electrical short circuit. Victims' families will receive $15,000 compensation each, ordered by Kuwait's Emir.

PTI | Dubai/Kuwaitcity | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:24 IST
Gulf Tragedy: Migrant Workers' Families to Receive Compensation Amid Detentions
AI Generated Representative Image

Three Indians, four Egyptians, and a Kuwaiti national have been detained concerning a devastating fire that tragically claimed 50 lives, including 46 Indians, in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The massive fire, which erupted in a six-storey building in Mangaf on July 12, was triggered by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor. The building primarily housed 196 migrant workers, mostly from India.

The Public Prosecution has ordered a two-week detention for the individuals involved in connection with the Al-Mangaf building fire case, as reported by the Arab Times. The defendants are facing charges of manslaughter and negligence.

Following directives from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the families of the victims will receive compensation of $15,000 each, equivalent to Rs 12.5 lakh. These payments will be processed and delivered to the victims' respective embassies.

Among the deceased, 46 were Indians, and three were Filipinos, while the identity of one victim remains unknown. The embassies are responsible for ensuring the speedy and efficient distribution of funds to the affected families.

Kuwait's public prosecutor has commenced an investigation into the incident to uncover the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to this deadly event, as announced on the social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024