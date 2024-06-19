Punjab to Confiscate Drug Peddlers' Property

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday announced the government's plans to implement stricter penal provisions to curb the drug menace in the state. These measures may include the confiscation of property belonging to drug smugglers and peddlers.

Chairing a meeting with civil and police administration officers, Verma stressed the importance of identifying drug hotspots in Punjab and taking decisive action against chemists selling banned substances. An official release highlighted the government's call for increasing the strength of drug controllers through new recruitment and promotions.

Verma revealed that the state is contemplating several reforms in the penal system, aimed at delivering stringent punishment to those involved in drug trafficking. He urged the revenue department and police to coordinate efforts to ensure that properties acquired via drug money are seized, and recommended regular meetings of the Narco Coordination Centre at both the state and district levels.

In addition, Verma advocated for channeling the energy of the youth into sports activities to deter them from drugs. A new sports policy featuring the creation of 1,000 sports nurseries catering to villages was discussed. The youth services department was urged to engage in activities like trekking to promote good health among young people.

Rural development initiatives must also encourage panchayats to commit to drug-free villages, Verma added.

