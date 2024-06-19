Japan and New Zealand Forge New Intelligence Pact Amid Growing Regional Tensions

Japan and New Zealand reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday for an intelligence sharing pact, as their leaders expressed concerns over the increasingly challenging security environment in the region, exacerbated by closer ties between Russia and North Korea.

Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand highlighted rising tensions in the South China Sea, where China has been assertively pressing its territorial claims. They welcomed the preliminary agreement on an information security arrangement to facilitate the sharing of classified information, according to a statement released by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders further agreed to expedite negotiations for a pact enabling logistical support and supply sharing between their forces during joint training and operations.

Given Japan's 2022 national security strategy, which calls for accelerated military buildup and broadened defense partnerships in response to threats from China, North Korea, and Russia, the intelligence agreement marks a significant step. Kishida and Luxon condemned the increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea's recent missile shipments to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"There is no more important time than right now for our two countries to be engaging together to understand and respond to the serious regional issues in Japan's neighborhood," Luxon stated during a joint press conference following the talks. He also discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Pyongyang and how North Korea's support is fueling Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. At a summit also attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Putin signed an agreement for mutual aid in case of "aggression," at a time when both nations face escalating opposition from the West.

Growing concerns over a potential arms deal, where Pyongyang would provide Moscow with munitions in exchange for economic aid and technology transfers, heighten the urgency of this intelligence pact. Such an arrangement could potentially enhance North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities. Japan has similar intelligence agreements with eight other countries and is negotiating similar deals with Canada and Ukraine.

