U.S. Military Destroys Houthi-Controlled Assets in Yemen

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had destroyed one ground control station and one command and control node in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

In a statement, the U.S. military's Central Command added its forces also destroyed two Houthi drone boats in the Red Sea.

The Iran-aligned Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in the key waterway in November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza. In over 70 attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

