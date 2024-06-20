U.S. Military Destroys Houthi-Controlled Assets in Yemen
The U.S. military's Central Command announced the destruction of one ground control station, one command and control node, and two Houthi drone boats in Yemen. The Iran-aligned Houthis have targeted the Red Sea with drone and missile strikes since November, in solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza.
The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had destroyed one ground control station and one command and control node in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
In a statement, the U.S. military's Central Command added its forces also destroyed two Houthi drone boats in the Red Sea.
The Iran-aligned Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in the key waterway in November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza. In over 70 attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.
