Drone Strike Ignites Fuel Depot in Russia's Adygeya

Fire broke out at a fuel depot in Russia's Adygeya region in the North Caucasus after a Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday morning, but it has already been put out, regional head Murat Kumpilov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying air defences had downed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over Adygeya.

