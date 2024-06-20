Left Menu

Drone Strike Ignites Fuel Depot in Russia's Adygeya

A fuel depot in Russia's Adygeya region caught fire following a Ukrainian drone attack. The blaze, reported by regional head Murat Kumpilov on Telegram, has been extinguished. Additionally, Russia's defence ministry stated that 15 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight, including six over Adygeya.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Fire broke out at a fuel depot in Russia's Adygeya region in the North Caucasus after a Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday morning, but it has already been put out, regional head Murat Kumpilov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying air defences had downed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over Adygeya.

