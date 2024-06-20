Left Menu

NIA's Big Breakthrough in Jharkhand Extortion Case

NIA conducted extensive searches at three locations in Jharkhand related to an extortion case involving coal mine attacks. Digital devices, a vehicle, and incriminating materials were seized. This follows the earlier charge sheet of 24 accused and the arrest of Shankar Yadav in February.

NIA's Big Breakthrough in Jharkhand Extortion Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches across three locations in Jharkhand, as part of its ongoing investigation into a high-profile extortion case related to a coal mine attack.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, the searches were conducted on Wednesday in the Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts on premises linked to suspects affiliated with the notorious Aman Sahu gang. Items including digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle, and substantive incriminating materials were seized.

This move follows the earlier charge sheeting of 24 accused persons in connection with the December 2020 attack on the Tetariyakhand coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The attack, alleged to be part of a criminal conspiracy aimed at extorting money and disrupting governmental work, involved members of the Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, and other affiliated gangs.

The NIA took over the investigation in March 2021 and made a notable arrest in February when Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, was detained following the seizure of Rs 1.3 crore during searches at multiple locations in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

