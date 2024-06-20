Left Menu

EU's Unprecedented Probe into Chinese New Energy Vehicles

The European Union's investigation into Chinese new energy vehicles has requested an unprecedented amount of information, according to China's commerce ministry. Chinese firms are shocked and disappointed, stating that the move lacks legal basis and harms global green transition efforts. China vows to protect its firms' rights.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:57 IST
  • China

The types, scope and quantity of information requested by the European Union for the investigation into Chinese new energy vehicles were "unprecedented", China's commerce ministry said on Thursday. Chinese firms were "very shocked and disappointed," ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a news briefing.

The EU move "lacks legal basis, and damages the global green transition and open cooperation," He said, adding China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its firms' legitimate rights and interests.

