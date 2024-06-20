EU's Unprecedented Probe into Chinese New Energy Vehicles

The types, scope and quantity of information requested by the European Union for the investigation into Chinese new energy vehicles were "unprecedented", China's commerce ministry said on Thursday. Chinese firms were "very shocked and disappointed," ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a news briefing.

The EU move "lacks legal basis, and damages the global green transition and open cooperation," He said, adding China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its firms' legitimate rights and interests.

