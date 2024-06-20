Left Menu

Patna High Court Overturns Bihar's Quota Increase for Dalits, Backward Classes, and Tribals

The Patna High Court has annulled the Bihar government's decision to raise quotas for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals from 50% to 65%. The judgment responded to petitions arguing that the increase violated constitutional provisions on equality. The state had defended its move based on a caste survey.

In a significant judicial intervention, the Patna High Court on Thursday struck down the Bihar government's last year's decision to raise quotas for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals from 50% to 65%.

The ruling from a Division Bench led by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran came in response to multiple petitions challenging the legislation passed in November 2023.

The state government's decision followed a comprehensive caste survey that updated population estimates for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EBCs. However, the court found the move in violation of Articles 14, 16, and 20 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law, equal employment opportunities, and certain rights in criminal proceedings.

