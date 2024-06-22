Pakistan Launches Major Anti-Terror Operation 'Azm-i-Istehkam'
Pakistan has announced the launch of Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a major anti-terrorism campaign, aiming to eradicate militancy. Approved by the National Action Plan's apex committee, the initiative involves all provinces and key stakeholders. The campaign emphasizes a comprehensive approach, regional cooperation, legal reforms, and social initiatives to combat extremism, ensuring national security.
Pakistan has unveiled a significant new initiative named Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, aimed squarely at rooting out terrorism from the country. This decision, emerging from a high-stakes meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) apex committee, comes as Pakistan grapples with escalating militant activities.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the session, attended by top political, military, and law enforcement officials. The meeting emphasized the need for a collective and decisive approach to combat terrorism, reaffirming that the battle against extremism is vital for the nation's survival.
The operation is set to integrate diverse strategies and receive backing from all provincial governments and regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Socioeconomic measures, legal reforms, and an intensified information campaign are pillars of this comprehensive strategy, alongside bolstered security for Chinese nationals in the country.
