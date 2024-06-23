Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat on Mumbai-Bound Flight

A 27-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has been arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to a Mumbai-bound Indigo Airlines flight. Identified as V Prasanna, he was taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch. The hoax threat was made via chat on June 18 and led to his judicial remand.

Updated: 23-06-2024
A 27-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has been arrested for issuing a hoax bomb threat to an Indigo Airlines flight bound for Mumbai, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as V Prasanna from Thiruvaiyaru, was detained by officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Central Crime Branch, according to an official release.

Prasanna had claimed in a chat with the airline's Customer Service Centre on June 18 that a bomb was placed on a Chennai-Mumbai flight.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime unit, leading to Prasanna's arrest and subsequent judicial custody.

