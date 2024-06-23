Tamil Nadu Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat on Mumbai-Bound Flight
A 27-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has been arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to a Mumbai-bound Indigo Airlines flight. Identified as V Prasanna, he was taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch. The hoax threat was made via chat on June 18 and led to his judicial remand.
A 27-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has been arrested for issuing a hoax bomb threat to an Indigo Airlines flight bound for Mumbai, authorities confirmed.
The suspect, identified as V Prasanna from Thiruvaiyaru, was detained by officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Central Crime Branch, according to an official release.
Prasanna had claimed in a chat with the airline's Customer Service Centre on June 18 that a bomb was placed on a Chennai-Mumbai flight.
Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime unit, leading to Prasanna's arrest and subsequent judicial custody.
