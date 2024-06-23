Tamil Nadu Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat on Mumbai-Bound Flight

A 27-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has been arrested for issuing a hoax bomb threat to an Indigo Airlines flight bound for Mumbai, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as V Prasanna from Thiruvaiyaru, was detained by officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Central Crime Branch, according to an official release.

Prasanna had claimed in a chat with the airline's Customer Service Centre on June 18 that a bomb was placed on a Chennai-Mumbai flight.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime unit, leading to Prasanna's arrest and subsequent judicial custody.

