UK's Continued Ban on LTTE: A Victory for Sri Lankan Stability

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has lauded the UK's decision to maintain the proscription of the LTTE, asserting that it blocks any attempts by the former militant group to re-establish itself in the country. Sabry emphasized this point on the social media platform X, highlighting the LTTE's strategy to get foreign governments to remove the ban to facilitate their return.

The UK's decision aligns with the ruling by the proscribed organisations appeals commission on June 21, which upheld the ban. This measure is significant given the LTTE's history of a three-decade-long conflict aimed at creating a separate Tamil homeland in Sri Lanka's north and east regions.

The LTTE is still outlawed in various nations, including Sri Lanka, India, the USA, Canada, Malaysia, and EU members. Originally banned in Sri Lanka in 1998, the prohibition was lifted in 2002 to support peace talks but reinstated in 2008 after negotiations failed and hostilities resumed. The group was ultimately defeated in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)