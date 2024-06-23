UK's Continued Ban on LTTE: A Victory for Sri Lankan Stability
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry praised the UK government's decision to keep the LTTE on the proscribed list. This move is seen as a measure to prevent the resurgence of the former armed group in Sri Lanka. The LTTE remains banned in multiple countries, including the UK, USA, and India.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has lauded the UK's decision to maintain the proscription of the LTTE, asserting that it blocks any attempts by the former militant group to re-establish itself in the country. Sabry emphasized this point on the social media platform X, highlighting the LTTE's strategy to get foreign governments to remove the ban to facilitate their return.
The UK's decision aligns with the ruling by the proscribed organisations appeals commission on June 21, which upheld the ban. This measure is significant given the LTTE's history of a three-decade-long conflict aimed at creating a separate Tamil homeland in Sri Lanka's north and east regions.
The LTTE is still outlawed in various nations, including Sri Lanka, India, the USA, Canada, Malaysia, and EU members. Originally banned in Sri Lanka in 1998, the prohibition was lifted in 2002 to support peace talks but reinstated in 2008 after negotiations failed and hostilities resumed. The group was ultimately defeated in 2009.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Vow: No Surrender to Terrorism
BRICS Foreign Ministers call for ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism, reject double standards for countering terrorism
Jaishankar Prioritizes Border Resolution and Terrorism Challenge in Foreign Policy Vision
Pakistani PM Vows to Eradicate Terrorism After Fatal Attack
Farooq Abdullah Calls for India-Pakistan Dialogue to Terminate Terrorism