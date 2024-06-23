BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Attempts at India-Bangladesh Border

In a significant operation on Sunday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt by Bangladeshis at the international border in West Bengal. According to an official statement, jawans of the 146th battalion at Madhubana border outpost in Berhampore sector noticed suspicious activity involving five to six individuals attempting to cross the unfenced stretch of the border with two bovine animals.

Upon being challenged, the intruders threatened the jawans with sharp weapons. As a defensive measure, one jawan fired a stun grenade; however, the assailants surrounded and attacked him. In self-defense, the jawan fired two rounds, causing the miscreants to flee toward Bangladesh, utilizing the darkness and tall crops for cover. The jawans later seized two medium-sized bulls and two sharp weapons from the location.

A similar incident occurred a day earlier at Lodhia border outpost in Malda, where jawans of the 70th battalion observed 14-15 Bangladeshis carrying spears and swords. After crossing into India, the smugglers attacked BSF personnel, prompting them to fire stun grenades and eventually two rounds for self-defense. Following the incidents, the BSF held a meeting with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), lodging a protest against the unprovoked attacks. The recent confrontations have heightened the urgency for cross-border security cooperation.

