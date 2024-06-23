Pakistan Police Arrest 23 After Mob Lynching Over Quran Desecration Allegation

Pakistan police have arrested more than 20 people in connection with the brutal lynching of Muhammad Ismail, a 40-year-old tourist, in the scenic town of Swat. The incident unfolded following accusations that Ismail had desecrated the Quran, leading to an enraged mob executing him publicly and setting fire to the Madyan police station.

Ismail, a resident of Sialkot, Punjab province, was shot and hanged by a mob last Thursday. Five police officers and 11 local residents sustained injuries during the riot. Authorities reported that Ismail was mistakenly accused of burning pages of Islam's holy book and had a history of drug addiction and domestic violence.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal condemned the lynching, decrying the use of religion to justify such acts of violence. He stressed the need for national reflection as vigilantism becomes more prevalent, endangering societal stability and undermining the rule of law.

