CBI Investigates NEET-UG Irregularities: Key Arrests and Evidence Uncovered

A CBI team from Delhi arrived in Patna on Monday morning to the office of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, investigating allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, officials said.

The EOU, which had been handling the matter until the Centre transferred the case to CBI, has arrested 18 individuals related to the case. The CBI officers are currently gathering evidence from the EOU.

On Sunday, the CBI filed an FIR following allegations of irregularities in the May 5 NEET-UG, amid nationwide student protests and litigations. The evidence includes burnt question papers, mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, post-dated cheques, and reference question papers from the National Testing Agency (NTA), an EOU officer stated.

The arrested individuals are in judicial custody in Patna, and the CBI team may take them to Delhi for further interrogation after obtaining a transit remand from the local court. Additional FIRs are expected, probing evidence destruction and registering disproportionate assets (DA) cases against some accused public servants.

Specifically, a DA case may be filed against Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, a junior engineer in Danapur Town Council, who amassed assets disproportionate to his known income. Identified as the prime suspect, Yadvendu has a criminal background, with a history including a Rs 3 crore LED scam for which he served jail time, the officer added.

