Left Menu

Gender Disparity in Pacific Island Elections: A Threat to Democracy

The Pacific Islands face a critical gender gap in political representation, with women significantly underrepresented among candidates and voters. This disparity threatens the quality of democracy in the region, despite efforts to promote gender equality in political participation and leadership.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:44 IST
Gender Disparity in Pacific Island Elections: A Threat to Democracy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

CANBERRA, June 24 (360info) – In a year packed with Pacific Island elections, a worrying gender disparity has become evident, posing serious implications for democracy in the region.

This busy election year has already seen national polls in Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands, with more elections in Palau and Kiribati to come. Papua New Guinea's local government elections are slated for later this year.

While these elections occur in varied contexts, they share a common thread: a critical lack of gender parity among candidates and lower engagement levels by women. This disparity points to a significant gender gap in the region's politics, endangering democratic quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024