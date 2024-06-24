Gender Disparity in Pacific Island Elections: A Threat to Democracy

CANBERRA, June 24 (360info) – In a year packed with Pacific Island elections, a worrying gender disparity has become evident, posing serious implications for democracy in the region.

This busy election year has already seen national polls in Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands, with more elections in Palau and Kiribati to come. Papua New Guinea's local government elections are slated for later this year.

While these elections occur in varied contexts, they share a common thread: a critical lack of gender parity among candidates and lower engagement levels by women. This disparity points to a significant gender gap in the region's politics, endangering democratic quality.

