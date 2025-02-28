Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Greater Female Representation in Judiciary

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of increasing female representation in the judiciary to enhance decision-making quality and promote gender equality. It reinstated two female judicial officers who were wrongfully dismissed, highlighting the need for gender sensitivity in understanding women's challenges, especially regarding health and work conditions.

The Supreme Court has underscored the significance of augmenting women's representation within the judiciary, stressing that it would remarkably elevate the quality of judicial decision-making. Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the broader impact of enhanced female involvement, particularly in promoting gender equality.

The court's stance emerged from a verdict overturning the termination of two female judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh, citing the action as 'punitive and arbitrary'. It mandated their reinstatement within 15 days, emphasizing insight into women's challenges, like coping with monthly health issues at work.

The judgment highlighted that greater women presence could dismantle gender stereotypes and encourage women in other decision-making roles, contributing to a more just legal system. The bench also touched upon crucial rights concerning pregnancy, urging for discrimination-free environments for women in judiciary roles.

