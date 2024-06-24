Left Menu

Delhi Minister's Hunger Strike Enters Fourth Day Over Water Crisis

Water minister Atishi continues her indefinite hunger strike into its fourth day, despite health deteriorations, demanding Haryana to release Delhi's rightful share of water amidst reported shortages affecting 28 lakh people. Despite health concerns, Atishi remains committed until the demand is met.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:47 IST
Amid worsening health conditions, Water minister Atishi on Monday vowed to persist with her indefinite hunger strike, now in its fourth day, until Haryana releases the 'rightful share of Delhi's water.'

'My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping, and my weight has gone down. Ketone levels are very high which can have harmful long-term effects. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water,' Atishi declared.

In a video statement, Atishi mentioned undergoing a medical examination by doctors on Sunday. She claimed Haryana had reduced Delhi's share of Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) over the last three weeks. This reduction has caused a water shortage impacting 28 lakh people in Delhi.

Following a meeting with an AAP delegation on Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stated that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured to investigate whether his state could supply additional water to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

