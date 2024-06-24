Left Menu

Man Allegedly Throws Kitten to Death from High-Rise Apartment

A case has been filed against a man accused of throwing a kitten from his 13th-floor apartment, leading to the animal's death. The complaint includes various IPC sections and the PCA Act. The accused acted in a rage during a domestic altercation, and police are investigating the incident.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:55 IST
Police have filed a case against a man for allegedly throwing a kitten from his high-rise apartment, resulting in the animal's death. The complaint, lodged at Tangra police station here, includes IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals), and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

According to a statement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the man's wife, Fabiha Hashmi, filed the complaint. According to sources, the accused in a fit of rage during a domestic altercation threw the kitten out of the 13th-floor apartment window, causing its immediate death.

While the accused has not been arrested, police assured that an investigation will continue.

