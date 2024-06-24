Left Menu

School Headmaster Arrested in Maharashtra for NEET Exam Fraud Scheme

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan, a Zilla Parishad school headmaster in Maharashtra, for running a racket that helped NEET students cheat in exchange for money. Another teacher, Sanjay Jadhav, was also detained. The probe has now involved the CBI after reports of widespread irregularities.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:03 IST
School Headmaster Arrested in Maharashtra for NEET Exam Fraud Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan, the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school in Latur, Maharashtra, in connection with a racket that facilitated NEET exam fraud in exchange for money. Another teacher, Sanjay Jadhav, was detained for questioning.

Pathan and Jadhav, who also run a private coaching center, were apprehended late Sunday night. An FIR has been filed under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The racket involved collecting admit cards from NEET aspirants and charging substantial fees to ensure their success.

Pathan was remanded in police custody until July 2. The investigation revealed financial transactions between the accused and other conspirators, including a Delhi resident named Gangadhar. The ATS detained the teachers following a tip-off about the illegal activities.

The police have launched efforts to apprehend other involved suspects, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the broader probe into widespread irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024