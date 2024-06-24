School Headmaster Arrested in Maharashtra for NEET Exam Fraud Scheme
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan, a Zilla Parishad school headmaster in Maharashtra, for running a racket that helped NEET students cheat in exchange for money. Another teacher, Sanjay Jadhav, was also detained. The probe has now involved the CBI after reports of widespread irregularities.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan, the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school in Latur, Maharashtra, in connection with a racket that facilitated NEET exam fraud in exchange for money. Another teacher, Sanjay Jadhav, was detained for questioning.
Pathan and Jadhav, who also run a private coaching center, were apprehended late Sunday night. An FIR has been filed under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The racket involved collecting admit cards from NEET aspirants and charging substantial fees to ensure their success.
Pathan was remanded in police custody until July 2. The investigation revealed financial transactions between the accused and other conspirators, including a Delhi resident named Gangadhar. The ATS detained the teachers following a tip-off about the illegal activities.
The police have launched efforts to apprehend other involved suspects, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the broader probe into widespread irregularities.
