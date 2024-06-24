Left Menu

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Father and Family Allegedly Kill Newborn Twin Daughters

In a horrifying incident in Rohtak, Haryana, a father, along with his parents and uncle, allegedly killed and buried his newborn twin daughters due to their gender. The police have arrested Neeraj Solanki's father and are actively searching for other family members involved in this tragic case of female infanticide.

In a disturbing case of gender-based violence, a father, alongside his parents and uncle, allegedly murdered his newborn twin daughters in Rohtak, Haryana. The gruesome act took place shortly after the birth of the infants on May 30.

According to police sources, Pooja Solanki, the mother of the twins, gave birth to the girls in a hospital located in Sector 36. Discontented with the birth of twins girls, Pooja's husband, Neeraj Solanki, and his family allegedly orchestrated the heinous act.

Post-discharge on June 1, Pooja planned to visit her parents' house. However, Neeraj and his family diverted from their route and allegedly killed and buried the children in Sultanpuri, northwest Delhi. The police have apprehended Vijender Solanki, Neeraj's father, and are in pursuit of Neeraj and other absconding family members. Multiple police teams have been set up to handle this case, with serious charges already filed under relevant sections of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

