Kenyan Police Officers Deployed to Haiti Amid Controversy

Hundreds of Kenyan police officers are being deployed to Haiti to lead a multinational force against violent gangs amidst controversy. President William Ruto defies a court's ruling deeming the deployment unconstitutional. The United States supports the mission with $300 million, while critics voice concerns over police abuse and legal challenges.

Updated: 24-06-2024 22:09 IST
  • Kenya

Hundreds of Kenyan police officers are making their way to Haiti to spearhead a multinational force aimed at tackling the violent gangs that have destabilized the country this year and forced a change in government.

The deployment has sparked controversy. Kenyan President William Ruto is ignoring a court ruling that declared the action unconstitutional. Critics are worried about the Kenyan police's history of alleged abuses.

The initial group of 400 officers will be part of the United Nations-led force, with a total of 1,000 expected from Kenya. During a ceremony closed to the media, Ruto dispatched the officers despite an ongoing court case seeking to block the deployment.

US President Joe Biden recently commended Ruto's leadership during a state visit to Washington, announcing a $300 million contribution to the force while cautioning against a direct US troop presence in Haiti due to potential complications.

Violence in Haiti has reached alarming levels, leading to over 2,500 casualties in the first three months of the year. With gangs controlling a significant portion of Port-au-Prince and key roads, Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced to step down as the international airport closed, trapping him outside the country.

The recent allegations against Kenyan police for using excessive force surfaced last week when two protesters died during anti-government demonstrations. One was shot by a suspected plainclothes officer, and the other was killed by a tear gas canister.

Kenya's Independent Policing Oversight Authority is investigating the police's conduct during these protests, which resulted in over 200 injuries.

