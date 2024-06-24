Amnesty Urges DRC President to Address Human Rights Crisis in Final Term

As President Felix Tshisekedi embarks on his second and final term, Amnesty International has called on him to address the human rights crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Following the inauguration of the new government led by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on June 11, Amnesty International presented a five-point agenda aimed at improving the country’s human rights situation.

“During his previous term, President Tshisekedi made numerous human rights pledges, but five years down the line, little to no progress has been made. Most of the measures taken to protect human rights have been superficial, ineffective, or incomplete,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

A Five-Point Agenda to Respect Human Rights

With a worsening armed conflict and humanitarian crisis, and the withdrawal of the UN Peacekeeping Mission, MONUSCO, Amnesty International calls on President Tshisekedi to respect international humanitarian law, especially in military operations. Concrete steps must be taken to protect civilians in conflict zones, address the causes of armed conflicts and intercommunal violence, and end impunity for war crimes.

Amnesty International urges President Tshisekedi to reform the criminal justice system. Prisons must become more humane, the use of pre-trial and arbitrary detention must end, and the death penalty should be abolished. In March 2024, the government reinstated executions to deter “infiltration” and “treason” within the army and quell gang violence, a move strongly denounced by human rights organizations.

“President Tshisekedi must reverse the government’s decision and enforce a new moratorium on executions, while considering abolishing the death penalty during this legislature. An independent and fair criminal justice system is essential,” said Chagutah.

President Tshisekedi and the new government must also lift the unlawful “state of siege” in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces and ensure accountability for human rights violations committed under this measure. Legislation must be adopted to protect the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

Despite pledges to eradicate corruption, the misuse of public resources has resulted in inadequate funding for essential socio-economic services, affecting rights to food, healthcare, water, sanitation, education, and housing.

The expansion of industrial copper and cobalt mining has led to mass forced evictions and pollution, violating housing and health rights. The government must declare a moratorium on mass evictions in the mining sector until a commission of inquiry completes a review of legal protections against forced evictions and enacts policy reforms.

The DRC government must also safeguard press and internet freedoms by revising the 2023 Press Bill and Digital Code to align with international human rights standards.

“The human rights crisis in the DRC has gone on for far too long. The international community must pressure the DRC authorities to fully and effectively implement these recommendations,” said Chagutah.