Left Menu

Tragedy in Pokrovsk: Missile Attack Devastates Civilians

A Russian double-tap missile attack killed at least five people and wounded 41, including children, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine. President Zelenskiy vowed a fair response. The strikes damaged homes and cars near the front line, highlighting intense fighting in the area.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:23 IST
Tragedy in Pokrovsk: Missile Attack Devastates Civilians
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian double-tap missile attack killed at least five people and wounded 41 others, including four children, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk on Monday, regional officials said. "This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians recently," regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Girls aged 9, 11, and 13, and a 12-year-old boy were injured, he added. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Ukraine would respond "in an absolutely fair manner" to the missile attack on Pokrovsk.

Petro, a local resident, was circling a smashed blue car, the driver's seat soaked with blood, flowing into a vibrant red puddle. His son was killed while driving, and his grandson was hospitalised. "My son, he is dead already, it's done," he said, weeping. Six cars and 16 private houses were damaged, and one house was destroyed, Filashkin said.

Russian troops launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the town which is about 24 km (15 miles) from the frontline, he added. The strikes were half an hour apart, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said. The attack left a huge crater in front of houses with shattered windows and smashed rooftops.

Olha, 58, was inside her house when the second missile landed. "I already started running around here, confused, and I get out - there was such screaming after the second strike... a boy, passer-by likely, was lying covered in blood," she told Reuters.

The Pokrovsk sector has for some time been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line) stretching across eastern and southern Ukraine. "Today, the hottest area is the Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor continues attempts to break through our defence, the General Staff of the armed forces said on Monday, citing 45 enemy attacks in the area.

"The defence forces are taking measures to exhaust the Russian occupation troops and prevent their advance deep into Ukranian territory."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024