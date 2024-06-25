Kingpin of Violence: Haitian Gang Leader Sentenced to 35 Years for Kidnappings

In a landmark case, Germine Joly, infamously known as 'Yonyon,' was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Joly, once a self-proclaimed 'king' of Haiti's notorious 400 Mawozo gang, had pleaded guilty in January to charges including weapons smuggling and laundering of ransoms linked to the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens in October 2021.

The case is part of an ongoing initiative by U.S. authorities to halt the flow of illegal arms from the U.S. to Haiti, where gangs control 80% of the capital, causing widespread homelessness and violence. Prosecutors underscored the significance of Joly's sentence as a message to gang leaders in Haiti.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated, 'The leaders of violent gangs in Haiti that terrorize American citizens in order to fuel their criminal activity will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.' The sentencing highlights the aggressive stance of U.S. officials against Haitian gangs that threaten American lives and stability in the region.

