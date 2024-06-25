Left Menu

Former 'Buddha Boy' Ram Bahadur Bamjon Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse in Nepal

A Nepali court has convicted Ram Bahadur Bamjon, once believed by thousands to be a reincarnation of Buddha, of child sexual abuse. Known as 'Buddha Boy,' Bamjon captured global attention in 2005 for his long meditation practices. The court announced his guilt, sentencing will follow in July.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:15 IST
Former 'Buddha Boy' Ram Bahadur Bamjon Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse in Nepal

A Nepali court has found a man who thousands believed was a reincarnation of the Buddha guilty of child sexual abuse, a court official said on Tuesday.

As a teenager, Ram Bahadur Bamjon drew international attention in 2005 when tens of thousands of people turned up to see the so-called 'Buddha Boy' sitting cross-legged under a tree in a dense forest in southeastern Nepal for nearly 10 months. Devotees said he could meditate for several days without water, food or sleep.

Sadan Adhikari, registrar of the Sarlahi district court, said Bomjon had been found guilty of child sex abuse, without giving details. The court will sentence Bomjon, 33, on July 1, Adhikari added. Bomjon, who faces up to 14 years in prison, could not be reached for comment. His lawyer, Dilip Kumar Jha, said that there was no evidence against his client and that they would appeal the case in a higher court.

In January, Bomjon was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police from a house on the outskirts of Kathmandu where he had been hiding since the court issued an arrest warrant against him following allegations of sexual abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024