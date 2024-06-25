Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Diplomacy Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

The United States is urgently working towards a diplomatic agreement to allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home. Shelling on Israel's northern border has caused mass evacuations and raised fears of an Israel-Hezbollah war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasizes diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

Updated: 25-06-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:23 IST
U.S. Pushes for Diplomacy Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
The United States is urgently working towards a diplomatic agreement that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the border, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the frontier, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war. "Hezbollah's provocations threaten to drag the Israeli and Lebanese people into a war that they do not want. Such a war would be a catastrophe for Lebanon and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians," Austin said at the start of his meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon.

"Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation. So we're urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel's northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border," he added. Israel's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi has said that it will spend the coming weeks trying to resolve the conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed, heavily armed Hezbollah group and would prefer a diplomatic solution.

Hanegbi said Israel had been discussing with U.S. officials the possibility that an expected end of intense Israeli military operations in Gaza

would allow an "arrangement" to be reached with Hezbollah. At the Pentagon, Gallant said that he would discuss military readiness with Austin. "We are working closely together to achieve an agreement, but we must also discuss readiness on every possible scenario," Gallant said.

