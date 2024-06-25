Traffic Tussle: NC Leader Alleges Police Misconduct
National Conference leader and oncologist Sameer Kaul accused traffic police of manhandling him in Srinagar. He claims the incident was unprovoked and humiliating, while the police assert he violated security protocols and assaulted officers. The episode has sparked political criticism and calls for an investigation.
National Conference (NC) leader and renowned oncologist Sameer Kaul has alleged that he was manhandled by traffic policemen in Srinagar. Kaul, a noted cancer specialist, stated that the incident occurred on Boulevard Road while he was en route to the airport from Nishat. According to Kaul, he was directed to take an alternate route due to the movement of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's cavalcade, but was later redirected back to his original route, leading to the altercation.
Kaul asserted that a group of traffic policemen, led by an inspector, attacked him without provocation, causing injuries and breaking his spectacles. He expressed his shock and humiliation over the incident, considering it a deliberate attack due to his political affiliations, and has filed a police complaint.
Contrastingly, the traffic police claim that Kaul breached security, violated traffic laws, and assaulted officers. Political leaders, including NC's Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, and CPM's M Y Tarigami, condemned the police's actions, calling for a swift investigation. The incident has ignited a debate over the abuse of authority and the treatment of citizens in Kashmir.
