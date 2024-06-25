Mian Abdul Qayoom Arrested in Babar Qadri Murder Conspiracy

Mian Abdul Qayoom, the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the 2020 murder conspiracy of advocate Babar Qadri, officials reported.

Qayoom, a notable figure in Kashmir linked with the All Party Hurriyat Conference and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, was detained by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) after they gathered substantial evidence against him, according to police sources.

Babar Qadri, known for his frequent appearances in television debates as a human rights expert, was fatally shot at his residence in the Hawal area of downtown Srinagar in September 2020. Qadri had survived a previous assassination attempt in 2018.

