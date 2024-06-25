Left Menu

Mian Abdul Qayoom Arrested in Babar Qadri Murder Conspiracy

Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of advocate Babar Qadri. The State Investigation Agency collected evidence tying Qayoom to the conspiracy. This case has stirred up significant controversy and highlighted internal conflicts within the bar association.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:15 IST
Mian Abdul Qayoom Arrested in Babar Qadri Murder Conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

Mian Abdul Qayoom, the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the 2020 murder conspiracy of advocate Babar Qadri, officials reported.

Qayoom, a notable figure in Kashmir linked with the All Party Hurriyat Conference and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, was detained by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) after they gathered substantial evidence against him, according to police sources.

Babar Qadri, known for his frequent appearances in television debates as a human rights expert, was fatally shot at his residence in the Hawal area of downtown Srinagar in September 2020. Qadri had survived a previous assassination attempt in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024