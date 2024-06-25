Left Menu

Trump's Gag Order Modified: Able to Speak on Witnesses and Jurors

A judge modified Donald Trump's gag order, allowing him to comment on witnesses and jurors in his hush money criminal trial. The ruling, just before Trump's debate with Joe Biden, still restricts comments on others linked to the case until his sentencing on July 11.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:20 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant development, a judge on Tuesday modified the gag order on former President Donald Trump. The revised order permits Trump to publicly discuss witnesses and jurors involved in his hush money criminal trial, the same case that led to his felony conviction.

This ruling comes mere days ahead of Trump's anticipated debate with President Joe Biden. It allows Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, to target his former lawyer Michael Cohen, porn actor Stormy Daniels, and other witnesses. On May 30, Trump was convicted of falsifying records to obscure a potential sex scandal, making him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

While Trump's lawyers had pushed for a complete lifting of the gag order, arguing for the restoration of his First Amendment rights, Judge Juan M. Merchan decided to keep certain restrictions. The Manhattan district attorney's office had requested the maintenance of the ban on comments regarding jurors, court staffers, and the prosecution team until Trump's sentencing scheduled for July 11.

