Governor Dattatreya Recounts the Dark Days of Emergency

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya describes the Emergency period in India as the darkest era in the country's history. He recounts his experiences of being arrested, going underground, and the suppression of free press during the 21-month period imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:58 IST
Bandaru Dattatreya
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday described the Emergency as the darkest chapter in India's history. Speaking on the 49th anniversary of the internal emergency's declaration, Dattatreya recalled the widespread chaos and fear that gripped the nation on June 26, 1975.

Dattatreya, who was an RSS 'pracharak' at the time, recounted how prominent leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai, L K Advani, and George Fernandes were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). He shared his personal experiences of evading arrest, living under an alias, and facing severe censorship.

Despite threats and imprisonment, Dattatreya remained resilient. He emphasized the critical role of underground movements and unsung heroes like Jayaprakash Narayan and the team behind The Indian Express and Andhra Prabha newspapers. The governor also thanked late Shri Goenka ji for his courageous journalism during the Emergency.

