African Union Commission Calls for Calm Amidst Kenya's Anti-Tax Protests

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday urged for calm in Kenya as violence escalated after anti-tax protests.

"The Chairperson also appeals to national stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address the contentious issues that led to the protests in the supreme interest of Kenya," he said in a statement.

