African Union Commission Calls for Calm Amidst Kenya's Anti-Tax Protests
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for calm in Kenya following escalating violence from anti-tax protests. He urged national stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue addressing the issues behind the unrest, prioritizing the supreme interest of Kenya.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:48 IST
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday urged for calm in Kenya as violence escalated after anti-tax protests.
"The Chairperson also appeals to national stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address the contentious issues that led to the protests in the supreme interest of Kenya," he said in a statement.
