Assange's Last Stand: WikiLeaks Founder Nears Resolution with U.S.

A private aircraft carrying Julian Assange touched down in Saipan ahead of a pivotal legal moment for the WikiLeaks founder. Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in a U.S. federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands.

The move is part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing Assange, who has spent five years in a British prison fighting extradition, to avoid further U.S. imprisonment. He will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge, related to the publication of classified U.S. military information over a decade ago.

The outcome marks a significant closure in a decade-long saga that has attracted global attention and sparked fierce debate on press freedom and national security. Assange's wife, Stella, conveyed a sense of relief, expressing that their ordeal seemed finally to be coming to an end.

