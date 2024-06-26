Assange's Last Stand: WikiLeaks Founder Nears Resolution with U.S.
Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, is set to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge in a U.S. court in Saipan. This plea deal allows him to avoid further prison time and return to Australia. The case, signaling a complicated legal saga, involved exposing classified U.S. military documents.
A private aircraft carrying Julian Assange touched down in Saipan ahead of a pivotal legal moment for the WikiLeaks founder. Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in a U.S. federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands.
The move is part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing Assange, who has spent five years in a British prison fighting extradition, to avoid further U.S. imprisonment. He will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge, related to the publication of classified U.S. military information over a decade ago.
The outcome marks a significant closure in a decade-long saga that has attracted global attention and sparked fierce debate on press freedom and national security. Assange's wife, Stella, conveyed a sense of relief, expressing that their ordeal seemed finally to be coming to an end.
