Assange's Last Stand: WikiLeaks Founder Nears Resolution with U.S.

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, is set to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge in a U.S. court in Saipan. This plea deal allows him to avoid further prison time and return to Australia. The case, signaling a complicated legal saga, involved exposing classified U.S. military documents.

PTI | Saipan | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 02:07 IST
Julian Assange

A private aircraft carrying Julian Assange touched down in Saipan ahead of a pivotal legal moment for the WikiLeaks founder. Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in a U.S. federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands.

The move is part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing Assange, who has spent five years in a British prison fighting extradition, to avoid further U.S. imprisonment. He will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge, related to the publication of classified U.S. military information over a decade ago.

The outcome marks a significant closure in a decade-long saga that has attracted global attention and sparked fierce debate on press freedom and national security. Assange's wife, Stella, conveyed a sense of relief, expressing that their ordeal seemed finally to be coming to an end.

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

