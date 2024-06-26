ICC Delivers Verdict in Al Hassan Trial Over Timbuktu Terror

The International Criminal Court will deliver its verdict on Wednesday for Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, accused of participating in crimes during 2012-2013 in Timbuktu.

Al Hassan faces vast charges including rape, torture, and enforced marriages as part of an al-Qaida-linked group.

A conviction could lead to life imprisonment, bringing some hope for justice to many victims.

