Left Menu

ICC Delivers Verdict in Al Hassan Trial Over Timbuktu Terror

The International Criminal Court is set to deliver a verdict on Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud. He faces charges for his involvement in crimes such as rape, torture, and enforced marriages in Timbuktu during 2012-2013. His conviction could result in a life sentence.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:36 IST
ICC Delivers Verdict in Al Hassan Trial Over Timbuktu Terror

The International Criminal Court will deliver its verdict on Wednesday for Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, accused of participating in crimes during 2012-2013 in Timbuktu.

Al Hassan faces vast charges including rape, torture, and enforced marriages as part of an al-Qaida-linked group.

A conviction could lead to life imprisonment, bringing some hope for justice to many victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024