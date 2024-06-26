ICC Delivers Verdict in Al Hassan Trial Over Timbuktu Terror
The International Criminal Court is set to deliver a verdict on Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud. He faces charges for his involvement in crimes such as rape, torture, and enforced marriages in Timbuktu during 2012-2013. His conviction could result in a life sentence.
Al Hassan faces vast charges including rape, torture, and enforced marriages as part of an al-Qaida-linked group.
A conviction could lead to life imprisonment, bringing some hope for justice to many victims.
