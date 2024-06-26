Left Menu

Betting Scandal Rocks UK Politics: Labour and Tory Candidates Under Investigation

The UK political betting scandal has now implicated both the Conservative and Labour parties. Labour's candidate Kevin Craig admitted to betting on the Tories, leading to his suspension. The Gambling Commission is investigating several candidates for betting irregularities ahead of the July 4 elections.

The UK political landscape has been shaken by a burgeoning betting scandal now ensnaring both the Conservative and Labour parties.

Labour candidate Kevin Craig acknowledged his 'huge mistake' of placing a bet for the Tories, a move that resulted in his suspension. Craig explained his intention had been to donate any earnings to local charities, but has since faced repercussions for his actions.

The Gambling Commission is now probing several political figures for potential betting irregularities as the July 4 elections approach.

