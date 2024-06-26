Betting Scandal Rocks UK Politics: Labour and Tory Candidates Under Investigation

The UK political landscape has been shaken by a burgeoning betting scandal now ensnaring both the Conservative and Labour parties.

Labour candidate Kevin Craig acknowledged his 'huge mistake' of placing a bet for the Tories, a move that resulted in his suspension. Craig explained his intention had been to donate any earnings to local charities, but has since faced repercussions for his actions.

The Gambling Commission is now probing several political figures for potential betting irregularities as the July 4 elections approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)