Erdogan Stands with Lebanon Amidst Rising Israel Tensions
President Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity with Lebanon, urging regional support in the wake of escalating tensions with Israel. In his address to parliament, Erdogan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's regional war ambitions and condemned Western support for Israel, warning of potential catastrophic consequences.
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:45 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey stood in solidarity with Lebanon in light of growing tensions with Israel and called on regional countries to also support Beirut.
Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to spread the Gaza war to the region and that this would lead to a "catastrophe", adding the Western support for Israel was "pitiful".
