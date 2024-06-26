Left Menu

Former Austrian Intelligence Officer Released Amid Espionage Probe

Egisto Ott, a former Austrian intelligence officer involved in a major espionage scandal, was released from custody after a court ruling. Ott remains under investigation for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Russian intelligence and other related offenses. He was previously arrested in 2021.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:44 IST
Former Austrian Intelligence Officer Released Amid Espionage Probe
  • Country:
  • Germany

Egisto Ott, the former Austrian intelligence officer at the core of the country's most significant espionage scandal in years, was released from custody on Wednesday following a court's decision to approve his bid for freedom.

The Vienna state court determined that there is no current risk of Ott offending, even as he remains under investigation. The court highlighted that there is no evidence Ott committed any offenses after his earlier detention in 2021.

Christoph Zonsics-Kral, the court spokesperson, confirmed Ott's release on Wednesday morning. Ott was arrested on March 29 under a warrant accusing him of various crimes, including sharing high-level officials' cellphone data with Russian intelligence and conspiring to burgle a journalist's home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024