Former Austrian Intelligence Officer Released Amid Espionage Probe

Egisto Ott, the former Austrian intelligence officer at the core of the country's most significant espionage scandal in years, was released from custody on Wednesday following a court's decision to approve his bid for freedom.

The Vienna state court determined that there is no current risk of Ott offending, even as he remains under investigation. The court highlighted that there is no evidence Ott committed any offenses after his earlier detention in 2021.

Christoph Zonsics-Kral, the court spokesperson, confirmed Ott's release on Wednesday morning. Ott was arrested on March 29 under a warrant accusing him of various crimes, including sharing high-level officials' cellphone data with Russian intelligence and conspiring to burgle a journalist's home.

