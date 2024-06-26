Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Arrested After Court Dismisses Bail Plea

YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested after the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. He allegedly attacked a TDP polling agent and smashed an EVM on polling day, May 13. The act was caught on camera, leading to his identification and subsequent arrest.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:18 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. The arrest follows a case involving the alleged attack on a TDP polling agent and the subsequent smashing of an EVM.

On polling day, May 13, Reddy, a former Macherla MLA, reportedly barged into polling station number 202 and destroyed an EVM. He also allegedly engaged in an altercation with adversaries at the scene, escalating the situation further.

When the TDP agent questioned Reddy's actions, Reddy allegedly threatened him and incited his followers to attack the agent with sticks, rods, and knives. This act was captured on a web camera installed by the Election Commission, providing clear evidence of his involvement.

Reddy had been absconding for several days following the incident. The Andhra Pradesh High Court initially provided him interim protection from arrest, considering his candidacy in the assembly election. However, the court ultimately rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

Reddy, who lost the Macherla constituency to TDP's J Brahmananda Reddy, faces charges under various IPC Sections and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg, Reddy has been arrested in connection to the attack on the TDP agent and his arrest will also be recorded for the EVM smashing case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

