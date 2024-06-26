Behind Bars: The Evan Gershkovich Espionage Trial

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, on trial for alleged espionage, faced closed courtroom proceedings in Yekaterinburg. Charges, which he and US officials deny, hang over him since his March 2023 arrest. Watched closely by international observers, the case could lead to a prisoner swap post-verdict.

Thirty-two-year-old Gershkovich, behind a glass defendants' cage, appeared collected despite his uncertain fate. The regime accused him of gathering secret information for the US without presenting evidence. Russia's high-conviction courts and elastic espionage laws make his prospects dire.

A possible prisoner exchange remains in the air, pending a verdict anticipated months away. His case has garnered significant attention amidst troubled US-Russia relations worsened by the Ukraine conflict. Journalists and officials decry his continued imprisonment as a stark attack on press freedom.

